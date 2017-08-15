20-year-old Juan Daniel Ledezma known as danny has now been missing for 18 days.

His family members ask for your help to find him. With the lights turned on, the door unlocked and no notification of leaving, Juan Daniel Ledezma, known as Danny was last seen in his room on July 27th and has been missing since. Family members state the 20-year-old did not show signs of having any problems at home or at school causing his disappearance to be a shock.

That was the last time he was seen–his dad says after not seeing him in his room the following morning he contacted an investigator who was able to locate his phone’s last location.

Upon their search, they encountered a person who said to have seen him but family members have not been able to find him. His phone history also shows he got an Uber at 2:30 in the morning the day of his disappearance. Family members say information from the Uber driver can only be provided to investigators. His family thinks someone is responsible for his disappearance.

If you have seen Juan Daniel Ledezma please contact 956-475-4601.