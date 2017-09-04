While thousands hang by a threat, students in the Rio Grande Valley are on standby

We spoke to one student and his concerns should the program end.

DACA students fearing President Trump’s response, possibly changing their lives.

The uncertainty of DACA has caused worry in local university students.

Some fearing they will be sent back to their country of origin. Dagoberto Rodriguez who studies and works here in the valley shares his concerns.

What is certain is that students are anxiously waiting for President Trump’s announcement.

This program has given thousands of students the opportunity to study and have work permits as undocumented immigrants who were brought to this country as children.

A recent study of supporting DACA groups estimated that 400 thousand students could lose their protection if the program is canceled even though the rumors continue about this decision, students can only wait.

