DACA recipients are prepared to hear Trump end the program in the next few hours but, not before tossing it over to Congress and having them handle it.Nearly eight hundred thousand young undocumented immigrants could be at risk of losing the US government program that protected them from deportation.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also known as DACA is at the hands of the Trump administration, setting to announce its future by tomorrow, many expect he will end the Obama era program, but will offer a six month delay to give congress a time to pass a legislative fix allowing these immigrants also known as dreamers to stay in the country.

DACA helps young dreamers who were brought in the us as children and have lived in the US since June 15, 2007.

Among the accepted applicants in DACA, Mexico is the biggest country of origin, followed by Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Once approved by US immigration officials, a DACA recipient can obtain valid driver’s licenses, enroll in college, and legally secure jobs.

Since the beginning of his campaign, President Donald Trump has stated he will end the program that grants these dreamers a future, with the support of several officials such as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, persuading the president to terminate the program.

If Trump announces DACA’s end, it will leave hundreds of thousand of people in between, hoping for Congress to come up with a solution.