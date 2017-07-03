Customs Agents Make Cocaine Bust

Brownsville (KFXV) — Officials at the Gateway International Bridge seized more than $150,000 in cocaine. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, their agents stopped a 41-year-old Mexican citizen — residing in Matamoros — as he attempted to cross into the United States. Inside his vehicle, they found eight packages hidden, containing more than 20 pounds of cocaine. The man, along with his vehicle and the narcotics were handed over to Homeland Security for further investigation.
About The Author
The Valley's Fox News
KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.
Related Posts
Illegal Gaming Operation Nets Over 100 Machines
March 3, 2017
Woman Accused of Stealing $130,000 From Law Firm
August 2, 2016
Gang Member Sought For Edinburg Murder
July 21, 2014