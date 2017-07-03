Customs Agents Make Cocaine Bust

Brownsville (KFXV) — Officials at the Gateway International Bridge seized more than $150,000 in cocaine. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, their agents stopped a 41-year-old Mexican citizen — residing in Matamoros — as he attempted to cross into the United States. Inside his vehicle, they found eight packages hidden, containing more than 20 pounds of cocaine. The man, along with his vehicle and the narcotics were handed over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

