Austin, Texas– Congressman Henry Cuellar voted against the final spending bill that includes over a billion dollars toward the construction of the border wall.

The bill would allow the Trump administration to reallocate funds from military projects toward the construction of the border barrier.

In a statement, congressman Cuellar explained that he will continue to fight for more advanced technology and agents at the border than support a wall he finds unnecessary.

The house of representatives voted in favor of the spending bill and is expected to be reviewed and voted on by the Senate on Thursday.