On Wednesday, in Anzalduas Park, officials tell Fox News two minors were involved in an accident after they tried to smuggle five undocumented immigrants.

Authorities releasing the nationalities of the five immigrants that were in the vehicle, four of which are from Mexico and one from El Salvador.

The driver of the truck was identified as a US citizen will a fifth Mexican national was seating in the passenger side. According to Border Patrol, 6 out of the 7 people in the vehicle had to be transported to local hospitals for treatment.