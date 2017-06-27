Court Date Set for Donna Murder

DONNA (KFXV) — A court date has been set for a fatal shooting that took place in Donna.

According to court documents, Benito Hernandez stands accused of shooting Pedro Lopez Morales in December of last year near the frontage road.

Lopez Morales died at the hospital a few hours later from his wounds.

Hernandez later confessed to throwing the gun used in the shooting into a canal in Palmview.

Hernandez will go before a judge August 7th.

