Court Bailiff Heads to Court for Alleged DWI

Edinburg (KFXV) — A Hidalgo County court bailiff charged with driving while intoxicated went before a judge today.

According to court documents, McAllen police arrested 40-year-old, Carlos Perez in late December of last year, after a policeman stopped him for driving while under the influence, and for carrying an unlicensed weapon. Perez received a $5,000 bond per charge.

