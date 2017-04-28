Couple charged for Tasing Employee during Robbery

Weslaco (KFXV) – A couple faces charges for allegedly attacking an employee during a robbery of a business. According to the Weslaco Police Department, Jennifer Lee Fort use a taser against the worker. The incident happened on Tuesday. Police say Fort then took off in a truck driven by Michael Lee Goforth. McAllen law enforcement arrested both of them during a traffic stop. They both face charges for aggravated robbery. Fort received $100,000 Bond and Goforth, a $50,000 Bond.