Couple charged for Tasing Employee during Robbery

Posted by | Apr 28, 2017 | |

Couple charged for Tasing Employee during Robbery

Weslaco (KFXV) – A couple faces charges for allegedly attacking an employee during a robbery of a business. According to the Weslaco Police Department, Jennifer Lee Fort use a taser against the worker. The incident happened on Tuesday. Police say Fort then took off in a truck driven by Michael Lee Goforth. McAllen law enforcement arrested both of them during a traffic stop. They both face charges for aggravated robbery. Fort received $100,000 Bond and Goforth, a $50,000 Bond.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Police Search For Last Suspect in Home Invasion

Police Search For Last Suspect in Home Invasion

July 8, 2016

Young Valley Woman’s Inspirational Story Of Armed Service

Young Valley Woman’s Inspirational Story Of Armed Service

November 14, 2013

Donna Flea Market Arrest goes Viral

Donna Flea Market Arrest goes Viral

May 7, 2015

Fire Destroys 5 Acres in Sullivan City

Fire Destroys 5 Acres in Sullivan City

February 12, 2016

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT