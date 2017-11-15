Image License

World Against Toys Causing Harm — or watch — unveiled its annual list of the top-ten worst toys on Tuesday.

The consumer safety group says fidget spinners, a plastic Wonder Woman battle sword and a remote-controlled spider-man drone top the list.

Watch claims fidget spinners contain small parts which could be a choking hazard.

The toy association — an industry trade group — dismisses the list as “Needless Frightening” to parents because all toys sold in the U.S. meet “Rigorous” safety standards.

But, WATCH President Joan Siff says the high number of recalls each year shows national toy safety standards are “Inadequate.”

The nonprofit organization has been releasing the toy safety list for more than four decades.