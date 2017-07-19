Congressman Proposed Using SNAP Funds to Build Border Wall

MCALLEN (KFXV) — Earning 380 dollars every two weeks, Annette Rodriguez feels uncertain knowing that her main food source, the SNAP program, could be taken away.

Thanks to SNAP she’s been able to provide a meal for her family for 21 years, Rodriguez along with her sister and mom are part of the 40 million people in the country that benefit from this type of help.

But with the recent statement made by Iowa Republican Steve King, his plan would take away billions of dollars from food stamps to fund the border wall. Rodriguez, along with the 3 million Texans who rely on Snap, would be left hungry.

It’s here, at the RGV Food Bank where an estimated 60 percent of recipients depend on food stamps.

Rodriguez tells us that to be eligible for this temporary assistance, one must show their annual income, proof of employment, immigration eligibility and other requirements. He also states that the typical beneficiary of snap is usually on for 6-9 months stressing this type of help is a safety net.

While the house appropriations committee recently released its homeland security bill reserving 1.6 billion dollars for the southern border wall, the bill has yet to be approved, leaving the reduction of food stamp funds a possibility.

