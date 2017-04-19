Congressman Cuellar Responds to Estimated Cost of Border Wall

Rio Grande Valley (KFXV) — Senate Democrats have released a new report estimating the cost of the president’s proposed border wall.

The report states that although there is no reliable estimate, the proposed construction would cost taxpayers $70 billion, that’s a total of over $200 for every American.

Local Congressman Henry Cuellar released a statement regarding the new report that, in part, reads:

“The administration is also planning to seize private land from my constituents, in exchange for laughably small payments. Texans of all political stripes don’t like federal agents taking their property.”