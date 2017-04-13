Congressman Calls for Yarrington Extradition

Posted by | Apr 13, 2017 | |

Congressman Calls for Yarrington Extradition

Weslaco (KFXV) – Rio Grande Valley Congressman says he wants the former Governor to be brought to the US for punishment. Tomas Yarrington is accused of working with cartels. Officials said the criminal groups allegedly paid him so they could stay on the streets without police intervention. According to court documents, tons of cocaine crossed into the U.S. during his term. Congressman Filemon Vela said his extradition to the US will send a strong message to corrupt elected officials.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Cameron Co. Tax Assessor says Arrest is DA’s Plan to “Make him Look Bad”

Cameron Co. Tax Assessor says Arrest is DA’s Plan to “Make him Look Bad”

January 11, 2016

Free Haircuts For Back To School

Free Haircuts For Back To School

August 15, 2016

Vehicle Stolen When Woman Left Keys In Gym Rack

Vehicle Stolen When Woman Left Keys In Gym Rack

March 4, 2014

More Former Hidalgo Co. Employees Added to Lawsuit Against Sheriff Treviño

More Former Hidalgo Co. Employees Added to Lawsuit Against Sheriff Treviño

November 13, 2013

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT