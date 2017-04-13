Congressman Calls for Yarrington Extradition

Weslaco (KFXV) – Rio Grande Valley Congressman says he wants the former Governor to be brought to the US for punishment. Tomas Yarrington is accused of working with cartels. Officials said the criminal groups allegedly paid him so they could stay on the streets without police intervention. According to court documents, tons of cocaine crossed into the U.S. during his term. Congressman Filemon Vela said his extradition to the US will send a strong message to corrupt elected officials.