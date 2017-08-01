Concealed Handguns Allowed on Jr. College Campus’

TEXAS (KFXV) — Today, students with a license to carry are allowed to take concealed firearms to community colleges. The law approved a year ago, permits handguns all over the campus, except certain areas, where a governmental sign is posted. The law indicates the owner of the gun should be 21 years or older, and licensed to carry.
About The Author
Jasmine Rico
News Anchor and Producer at Entravision
