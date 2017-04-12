Comedian Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie, dies at 57

Comedian Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie, dies at 57

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, has died.

Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati. Murphy was 57.

He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central. He collaborated with writing his brother’s starring films “Norbert” and “Vampire in Brooklyn.” He voiced a role in the animated TV series that include “The Boondocks” and also appeared in the comedy series “Black Jesus.”

Fellow celebrities mourned his death. Comedian Chris Rock tweeted that “We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time.” Former basketball great Magic Johnson tweeted that “I haven’t seen anything as funny as Charlie Murphy & Dave Chappelle’s skits on the Chappelle’s Show!” and “Hamilton” playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted that Murphy was a “HABITUAL line-stepper…” whose “storytelling was hilarious and unforgettable.”

Murphy’s feature films include “Our Family Wedding,” ”King’s Ransom” and “CB4.”

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series “Power.”

