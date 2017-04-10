Coin toss to determine next leader of Illinois village

Posted by | Apr 10, 2017 | |

Coin toss to determine next leader of Illinois village

COLP, Ill. (AP) — The next village president in a southern Illinois community will be decided by a coin toss.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale says (http://bit.ly/2nN6zWp ) Tammy O’Daniell-Howell and Bryan Riekena each received 11 votes last Tuesday in Colp.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes says the tie will be broken on April 20. Illinois law calls for such ties to be settled by a coin flip.

O’Daniell-Howell is a lifelong resident of Colp and has been the village clerk since 2009.

Riekena describes his occupation as “geek.” He attended Southern Illinois University on a swimming scholarship. He stayed in the area after earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.

Only 29 of the 250 registered voters in Colp participated in the election last Tuesday.

Rate:

About The Author

Associated Press

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.

Related Posts

Heads Or Tails? Coin Toss Decides Peru Election

Heads Or Tails? Coin Toss Decides Peru Election

October 23, 2014

Thinking it’s a joke, man hangs up on pope; gets papal hug

Thinking it’s a joke, man hangs up on pope; gets papal hug

May 1, 2015

Frustrated with his computer, Man shoots it! Gets citation

Frustrated with his computer, Man shoots it! Gets citation

April 22, 2015

Matt Stonie tops Joey Chestnut in hot dog eating contest

Matt Stonie tops Joey Chestnut in hot dog eating contest

July 4, 2015

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT