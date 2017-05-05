Cocaine Found During Traffic Stop in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — We stay in Brownsville – as police arrest a man with over 200 grams of cocaine.

He’s identified as Oscar Arnoldo Aleman Rodriguez. The 41-year-old was stopped for a traffic violation and officers found 76 grams of cocaine inside his car.

Narcotics agents then requested and obtained a warrant to search his home in Harlingen – finding 145 grams of cocaine. Rodriguez is charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

