Cocaine Found During Traffic Stop in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — We stay in Brownsville – as police arrest a man with over 200 grams of cocaine.
He’s identified as Oscar Arnoldo Aleman Rodriguez. The 41-year-old was stopped for a traffic violation and officers found 76 grams of cocaine inside his car.
Narcotics agents then requested and obtained a warrant to search his home in Harlingen – finding 145 grams of cocaine. Rodriguez is charged with manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

