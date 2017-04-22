Cocaine Found During Routine Traffic Stop

Apr 22, 2017

Brownsville (KFXV) – Brownsville police arrested a man during a traffic stop after they discovered he carried several baggies of alleged cocaine. According to the department, yesterday officers stopped a vehicle at the 100 block of South Drive. The driver identified as Jesus Rodolfo Pineda Tovar appeared nervous. An agent with the special investigations unit discovered Tovar carried more than 2 grams of cocaine hidden inside the vehicle.

Police placed Tovar under arrest and he’s now facing a charge for possession of a controlled substance.

