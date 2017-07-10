Clients Accuse Lawyer of Fraud; He Says He’s a Victim, Too

McAllen (KFXV) — Several complaints have been made against an immigration attorney.

Some residents from Hidalgo and Cameron counties claiming they paid for legal services that they never received.

Several people have come forward claiming they paid for the services offered by immigration attorney, Francisco Tipton, but have not actually received them.

These are some of the allegations from people who say they’ve been waiting for a response from Attorney Tipton, for several months now.

Fox News spoke to six people who claim they paid tipton thousands of dollars for his legal representation in their immigration cases.

One of the alleged victims says she paid more than four-thousand dollars but has yet to see any results.

I got in contact with the immigration attorney, who says he’s looking at an estimated 10 cases per day– but has been greatly affected after some of his employees were arrested.

For now, the people who have made the allegations against him are only requesting one thing from the attorney. They want their money back.

Some of the alleged victims have already filed police reports against Tipton.

Meanwhile, the attorney says he’s trying to move through the cases as fast as he can and cooperating with authorities in the theft investigation involving his former employees.

