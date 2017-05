The items to be auctioned have been declared Surplus property by the city commission.

A complete listing and pictures can be viewed or downloaded from the city of Weslaco’s webpage under ‘Bid Stream’. Inspection and registration starts Friday May 5th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday May 6th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The bidding starts Sunday May 6th at 10 a.m.

For more information call 956-447-2240