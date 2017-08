The City of McAllen will be deploying approximately 60 employees to storm torn cities.

Including several crews from the McAllen Fire, Parks, Police and Public Works Departments, as well as the McAllen Public Utility and crews from Hidalgo County Precinct 4 and Health & Human Services through the Rio Grande Valley Public Works Response Team to assist with water and sewer system issues, brush collection and continued emergency response support in Aransas Pass, Fulton, and Ingleside.