CAMERON COUNTY (KFXV) — One charge is dropped in a former Cameron County Judge’s case. Former Cameron County Judge, Pete Sepulveda Jr. will not stand trial after reaching an agreement with state prosecutors. The state dropped a charge of misappropriation of funds citing insufficient evidence. Sepulveda was placed on the pre-trial diversion program for the other two charges against him. His next court hearing is scheduled for june 2018.

ALSO ON RGVFOX