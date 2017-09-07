Charges have been dismissed against La Joya ISD Chairman, Oscar “Coach” Salinas, after his wife accused him of domestic violence.

District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez explained that an affidavit must be filed by the victim to dismiss charges.

District Attorney Rodriguez asks anyone suffering from domestic violence, or any other abuse to feel free to contact the victims of crime assistance office located at 100 North Closner in Edinburg, the help is free.

Other Stories of interest