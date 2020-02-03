Laredo, Texas– Congressman Henry Cuellar announced over 51.9 million in funding that will restore Chacon creek

The restoration project consists of flood risk management and ecosystem restoration. Officials say this involves the permanent evacuation of 73 residential structures along Chacon Creek, adding 250 homes will be elevated from the flood plain.

“We are also going to have lights, there will be places to cook, there will be places to ride a bicycle, you can walk”…

The ecosystem restoration component will include nearly 17 acres of wetland restoration and 401 acres of riparian restoration.