The program that has allowed thousands of unaccompanied minors to receive refuge in the United States has now been eliminated.

The program created in 2014 by President Obama called the Central American Minors Program known as CAM, has provided refuge for more than 1,500 children and additional parole for 25 hundred who are fleeing from violence. Wednesday, the program was eliminated.This was a proposal presented by Donald Trump as of January as part of his executive order in part to eliminate assistance to immigrants. Today, more than 2,700 children who were on the waiting list have lost the opportunity to receive its aid. Although this program no longer exists, immigration lawyer, Alejandro San Miguel tells us the children that were recently approved to receive the program will still benefit from the program. Once the expiration date arrives, experts state applying for political asylum could be a secondary solution.

The lawyer encourages parents to start the process of political asylum as soon as possible and before more changes come.