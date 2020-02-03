HIDALGO, Texas—CBP arrested a 49-year-old man from Houston after discovering $3,260,000 worth of alleged methamphetamine concealed in his SUV.

“As persistent drug smugglers continue their pursuit of attempting to bring dangerous narcotics across the border, our frontline officers at CBP Field Operations are just as relentless in keeping our communities drug-free,” Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas

On Jan. 30, a CBP officer at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge referred a blue 2002 Ford Expedition to secondary inspection. Using non-intrusive imaging equipment, the officers discovered alleged liquid methamphetamine hidden within the SUV’s gas tank.

163 pounds of alleged liquid meth was extracted and placed in four plastic buckets.

CBP seized the methamphetamine, the vehicle and arrested the Houston native. The case has been referred to Homeland Security.

(CBP)