Brownsville, Texas– Border patrol agents seized over $200,000 worth of narcotics at a local port of entry.

Federal agents referred a 29-year-old Mexican National attempting to enter the US in a Chevy Cruze to secondary inspection. Officials with the help of a canine unit had discovered 26 packages containing cocaine heroin and methamphetamine hidden within the vehicle.

CBP officers arrested the driver and turned him over to homeland security.