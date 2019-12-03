South Texas — Customs and border protection seize $800,000 worth of narcotics at local ports of entry in three separate incidents.

Last week at the Anzalduas international bridge, agents referred a 42-year- old woman from Nuevo Leon to secondary inspection, where they discovered 25 packages of cocaine hidden within her vehicle.

Later that day at the same port of entry, agents found 10 packages of cocaine in a vehicle driven by a couple from Rio bravo Tamaulipas, the drugs weighed in at 25 lbs.

Authorities also seized an additional $142,000 worth of marijuana concealed within a commercial truck at the Pharr Reynosa international bridge.

Homeland security continues investigating these cases.