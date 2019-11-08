Customs and border protection continue to intercept millions of dollars worth of narcotics at a local international bridge.

On November 2 at the Hidalgo-Reynosa international bridge, authorities came across a suspicious commercial bus from Mexico. They sent it to secondary inspection where 668 thousand dollars of cocaine was found within the bus’s fuel tank.

On Thursday, at the same bridge, another bus was sent to a secondary inspection where over a million dollars of heroin and cocaine were seized.

Homeland security is in charge of this case.