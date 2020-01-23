Laredo, Texas– CBP officers detained a man who was wanted on a sexual assault case of a child.

The incident was reported Wednesday at the Juarez-Lincoln International bridge. A CBP officer referred 66-year-old Arturo Gonzales Lopez to secondary inspection. Through the biometric verification, CBP officers received information he had a warrant for sexual assault out of the Dallas County sheriff’s office.

Gonzalez Lopez is at the Webb County jail pending criminal proceedings.

The Texas Rangers are now handling the case.