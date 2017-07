Agents at Matamoros International Bridge made of cocaine seizure valued at more than $270,000. According to us customs officials, a 22-year-old american female from San Benito, attempted to cross 15 packages containing more than 36 lb of cocaine hidden inside her vehicle as she re-entered the country.

Agents discovered the narcotics and arrested her, seized the vehicle, and handed the case over to Homeland Security for further investigation.