Caught Smuggling Drugs in Jalapenos

PHARR (KFXV) — CBP operations thwart another plan to smuggle drugs across the border this time in a shipment of jalapeños.

The seizure happened on May 27th, when CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge pulled over a tractor-trailer. Officers extracted 57 packages containing a total of 655 pounds of alleged marijuana mixed in a shipment of jalapeños.
The drugs, valued at over 130,000 thousand dollars, were seized. The case remains under investigation through Homeland Security.

