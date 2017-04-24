Carpintero & Dellapé Insect Intercepted in Brownsville

Border agents at the Brownsville Port of Entry had a “first in port” Pest Discovery found in a shipment of eucalyptus. According to the agency CBP agents intercepted the pest on the 13th and identified the insect known as Thaumastocoris peregrinus (Carpintero & Dellapé) The insect is not native to the United States and according to CBP may have an economic impact in the nursery industry. The pest, along with the shipment it came in, were re-exported to Mexico as a precautionary measure.