Car Falls on Mechanic, Killing Him

Edinburg (KFXV) — A man is dead after an apparent work accident.

Sheriff investigators tell Fox News a worker at a mechanic shop had a car fall on him while he was working on it. The incident happened around 2:30 this afternoon on Curry Street. This is video of the shop were authorities say the accident took place. No other details are being released at this time but, we do know the man died due to his injuries.

5 Comments

  1. Ruben Sanchez on May 15, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    It wasn’t a car … it was a trailer loaded with hay bails that fell on him while he was underneath working on it…..

    Reply
  4. Ariana Luevano on May 16, 2017 at 3:21 am

    Karina Salinas Quintanilla Kassandra A Salinas on curry dice😳😳

    Reply

