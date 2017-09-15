A car chase that involved a shooting leads to the seizure of 480 pounds of marihuana Near Rio Grande City. Border Patrol agents stating they were following the driver of a 2007 Pontiac on La Prieta Road. Another agent who was parked on the street near the incident reported in order to avoid being hit by the suspected driver, he drove out of the way and pulled out his gun firing 4 times through his own windshield. The suspect drove into the river and swam towards Mexico. No one was injured. The suspect who fled was not identified.

If you have any information on this case call the, Starr Sheriff Department at (956) 487-5571.