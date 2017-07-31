Car Chase Ends in Crash Investigated

PALMVIEW (KFXV) — The investigation of a car pursuit that ended in Palmview–this weekend–continues. As the Department of Public Safety confirms the chase began in Mission over Highway 83 and ended on Showers Street when the driver crashed against another vehicle on Main Street. The driver of the other car — only identified as an elderly woman– was trapped inside her vehicle while the suspect was arrested. No details have been revealed regarding his identity. We will bring you more information as it made available.

Related