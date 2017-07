HARLINGEN (KFXV) — Police in Harlingen need your help identifying two male suspects wanted for theft.

According to investigators, the pair entered a convenience store on the 3600 block of North Business 77. A store employee told police the men left with several cases of beer without paying. The men, left in a grey colored four door vehicle.

If you can help identify the pair, you’re asked to contact the Harlingen Crime Stoppers.