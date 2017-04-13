Cameron County encourages residents to use Reverse 9-1-1 System

Cameron County officials are hoping to increase enrollment in the County’s emergency alert system Reverse 9-1-1.

Reverse 9-1-1 system allows First Responders and emergency agencies to notify large groups of residents event of an emergency. Residents who sign up online receive a call and an email from local authorities about emergency such as chemicals spills, missing persons, evacuations, dangerous persons, and Shelter information.

Reverse 9-1-1 alerts are sent based on the address the person provides. The alert system has been available to Cameron County resident since 2010, but many are not aware of the service. Others believe it’s a good resource for the community.

Once you register for the service, it’s important to report any change to your phone number or address to continue receiving the alerts.

You can visit: http://cameroncounty911.com/ to sign up for this service.