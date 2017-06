WESLACO (KFXV) — Police need your help identifying a car involved in a burglary.

The suspect vehicle is a black Ford Fusion and it was occupied by two young men. The incident happened on Wednesday, May 24th at around 9 in the morning. At Rudy Silva Elementary school on 1001 W Mile 10 North.

If you have any information on this crime call Weslaco police or the crime stoppers hotline at (956) 958-8477.