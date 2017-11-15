More than a month has passed since the break in and until today there are still no leads in the case.

At around 2am on October 2nd the suspect broke into the business by throwing a rock at the door. The suspect was there for almost two hours during that time he drank beverages from the restaurant and stole work materials.

“If you wanted to buy beer , well work for it pay for it don’t come and ruin someones business,” says Heidi Torres, an employee at the restaurant.

The suspect was wearing a black cap, camouflage long sleeve shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes, he is still on the run.

If you recognize this individual you are asked to call Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477 .. All calls remain anonymous.