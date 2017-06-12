Brownsville Woman Back in Court For Alleged Kidnapping

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — The woman accused of an alleged kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl in Brownsville goes back to court Monday.
Thirty-year-old, Claudia Guerra went before a judge Monday morning after facing charges for having allegedly kidnapping the minor and taking her to Mexico.
According to the official report, the victim was identified as 14- years-old, Erika Govea, and who was last seen during the early hours of that September morning leaving Porter High School in the suspect’s vehicle.
After that, they were both seen crossing the Veteran’s Bridge in Brownsville.
An alert sent out by authorities on social media began the search on both sides of the border.
Only 24-hours later, the minor turned herself into authorities at the international bridge.
Guerra turned herself in only hours later.
Claudia Guerra is scheduled to be back in court September 27.

