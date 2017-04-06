Brownsville Traffic Stop Ends in Cocaine Bust

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — In Brownsville, a traffic stop ends in a drug bust.

Police stopped a Ford truck for a traffic violation. After ignoring officials, 41-year-old, Felipe Botello, finally stopped but showed signs of being a bit nervous. After finding two bags with cocaine, officials asked for consent to search his house on in Hugo Street. There they discovered 159.1 grams of the same drug,and a 9 millimeter pistol.

Botello who has a criminal record, remains behind bars.