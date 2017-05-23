Brownsville Police Seek Convenience Store Thief

Brownsville (KFXV) — Police need the help of all Fox viewers to locate a man wanted for a robbery of a convenience store.

Law enforcement is reporting that on April 21 around 5 in the morning, a man entered the business located at the 3500 block of Ruben M Torres Boulevard and threatened the victim with bodily injury before he took merchandise from the store.
Now, authorities are asking you to call in with any information at the Brownsville Crime Stoppers hotline, the number is (956) 546-8477 (TIPS).

