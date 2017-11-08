Brownsville Police are looking for a mother accused of kidnapping her own daughter.

Child Protective Services removed the child from the mother due to an arrest.

Detectives are looking for 21 year old, Francia Joseline Villegas and her 1 year old daughter, Paris Gomez. Police say Villegas removed a court ordered ankle monitor and was last seen walking towards gateway international bridge.

The woman is known to wear eyeglasses. If you know any information on Francia Joseline Villegas and her daughter Paris Gomez, you are asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-tips(8477).