Brownsville Police searching For Wal-Mart robbers

Authorities in Brownsville are still on the search for two suspects connected to several robberies in the Rio Grande Valley. According to authorities, the two individuals have entered and stolen car batteries from several Wal-mart warehouses and used them on two vehicles. If you have any information that can help locate these men you are asked to call anonymously to Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 .

Brownsville Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.