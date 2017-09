Detectives in Brownsville searching for a man connected to a homicide that happened last week.

Police are looking for 47-year-old Antonio Cruz Lopez Gracia who police say, stabbed a woman in the head. The victim was hospitalized, however died, due to her injuries.

Authorities say the individual is a Mexican National and was last seen driving a 2000 Dodge Durango Van with license plates FMJ 2590.

Call Brownsville crime stoppers with information.