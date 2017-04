Brownsville (KFXV) — The Brownsville Police department needs the help of all FOX viewers to find those involved, in a murder.

According to authorities, the homicide happened on March 13th, 2017 near the 2400 block of Military Highway. Law enforcement identified the victim as Guadalupe Martinez.

If you have any information, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).