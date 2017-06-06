Brownsville Police Search for Clues in Missing Person’s Case

Brownsville (KFXV) — Brownsville police are asking for the community’s help locating a gender fluid person, whose family identifies them as a male, but friends known them as a female.

It’s been 26 days since Ramiro Avila was last seen by their family. Avila’s mother says not a day goes by without thinking about her child, and doing everything she can to find them.

“It’s a pain like no other, but every day I gather strength to fight it. We have been looking for him non-stop. We’ve put up flyers hoping that somebody will recognize him,” Elvira Avila stated.

Elvira Avila says the family filed a missing person report after her son, 32-year-old Ramiro Avila – also known as Kimberly – never came home after getting dropped off in downtown Brownsville. Police say investigators have looked into video of the bridge, and nearby businesses, as well as interviewed people in downtown area for any leads.

J.J. Treviño, Public Information Officer with Brownsville Police says, “At this point, there is nothing to show that there is any type of any wrongdoing, or where this person may have taken off to. It’s very unusual, obviously, that somebody just disappears, but we have nothing yet.”

Flyers can be seen throughout the downtown area with hopes that someone will come forward with information about Avila’s location. Elvira says her son had visited downtown every weekend for the last three years and never mentioned having any problems, or feeling threatened.

“Son, if you’re watching this, you know how worried I am. If he’s with somebody, please let him make a call so that I know he’s doing fine,” Avila pleaded.

Avila was last seen in downtown near Washington and 12th street, wearing a black dress, black stockings, black shoes and a black wig.

Avila’s mother told us she just came back from filing a missing person report at the U.S. Consulate in Matamoros. She hopes someone will soon call with information leading to her son’s whereabouts. If you have any information, call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.