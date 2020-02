Brownsville, Texas– The police need your help finding a suspect with an active arrest warrant.

33-year-old daniel Garcia is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that happened on Christmas day on the 100 block of old military highway.

If you know of this person whereabouts or have any information on the incident, call authorities at 956 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.