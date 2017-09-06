In Brownsville, police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a woman who is in critical condition.

Officials are looking for 47 year old, Antonio Cruz Lopez Garcia. Police found a woman bleeding from a serious wound to the head, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Santa Helena Street. Police say Lopez is the prime suspect. He was last seen in a blue Dodge Durango. If you have information about this case, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 546-8477.

Remember your information remains anonymous.